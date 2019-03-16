Get Ghana Back On Track - V. L. K. Djokoto

Ghana’s role in international affairs has greatly diminished, especially by the afro-optimists who expected the Republic to lead the new wave of Pan-Africanism. Our traditional international image as the vanguard of the Pan-African ideal is lost. Ghanaians are growing frustrated. They are asking whether the funds squandered on public administration by the governments of the 4th Republic justify the development in our society. Today, the leadership of the 4th Republic has brought upon innocent citizens painful realities.

Every government of the 4th Republic has blamed its poor performance on a lack of funds. In this respect at least, the Nana Akufo-Addo government is no different from its predecessors. Recently, the Vice-President, Bawumia outlined “ten measures introduced by various Ministries, Departments and Agencies over the past nine months to improve the country’s business environment”. Bawumia was jolly successful in creating a myth about his efficient economic management skills, prior his election as Vice-President. He has since been put to this test and seems absolutely clueless about how to get the economy back on track.

The question the Vice-President should answer is this: why are we borrowing so much? It is government borrowing that drives the New Patriotic Party’s need for more tax. That is why the NPP will raise taxes in the upcoming budget.

Would you agree that those continuing to defend the NPP for its abysmal performance in government are starting to sound like conspiracy theorists?

