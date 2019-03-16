We Must Not Tolerate Riots Anywhere In Our Homeland Ghana

Riots must never be tolerated in Ghana, under any circumstances - especially riots in our educational institutions. In the age of social media, in PR terms, they are national disasters. As patriotic citizens, we must do all we can, to help protect the image of our country, at all material times. That is why we must help to resolve contentious national issues peacefully, whenever they crop up.

To quote an old wag I know: "Kofi, the question we must ponder over is: Are those in this country, who insist that it is perfectly okay, and legitimate, for patriotic Ghanaian citizens to denounce fellow citizens - particularly the cynics in our midst who do so to score political points - who constantly run down the enterprise Ghana, by posting derogatory comments about national issues on social media platforms, right in what they say?" Perhaps.

Clearly, no one who truly loves Mother Ghana passionately will condone the deliberate besmirching of our nation's image, by fellow citizens - regardless of the given reasons seeking justification for their actions, rendered publicly, and advanced by those engaged in such egregious negativity.

However, even such Ghanaian nation-state-image-destroying online activities, pale into insignificance, when compared to the negative impact on the image of our country, globally, which public misbehaviour by politicians have, on the reputation of our country, as a civilised, democratic and stable African nation.

That is why the time has now come for Parliament to expel Hon. Kennedy Adjapong permanently from the House - for his totally unacceptable behaviour, in publicly losing his cool, and violently confronting a senior police officer, in charge of a police unit, sent to maintain law and order, at the then-volatile campus of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW).

No MP in any civilised society, can justify being seen publicly giving succour to rioting students - irresponsible young people engaged in violent, barbaric and lawless acts; lawlessness that no sane person will ever seek to justify under any circumstances: Regardless of the reasons given by the said rioting students to explain their abominable, unpardonable and unspeakable actions. Enough is enough. There must be consequences for those who rioted at the UEW yesterday and can be identified. They must all be sanctioned. Full stop. Nothing can justify such wanton violence

Finally, the Hon. Kennedy Adjapongs in our country must never forget that to prosper, perforce, ours must become a disciplined society. As a people, we ought to be clear about one thing: No nation anywhere on the surface of the planet Earth, has prospered, without its citizens being a hardworking and disciplined people. We must not tolerate riots anywhere in our homeland Ghana. Period. Haaba.