University Of Education Winneba Crisis: Minister Kwamena Duncan, Exposes Hon. Alex Afenyo

Central Regional Minister, Mr Kwamena Duncan in an interview on Adom FM exposed the deceit by the Member of Parliament of Effutu, Hon. Alex Afenyo Markin, on the purported reopening of the University of Education, Winneba.

The Regional Security Council’s (REGSEC) Chairman, Mr Duncan, earlier on Thursday directed that the University of Education, Winneba, be closed down due to the unrest on campus as a result of the demonstration by the students of UEW who are protesting against their dismissed lecturers.

Hon. Alex Afenyo Markin in a shyster manner, took to his Facebook page to announce that “I am happy to inform all students that REGSEC has ordered the immediate reopening of the university. All UEW students are free to remain in the various halls of residence. The police have been duly informed hence no student will be prevented from entering campus. I urge all students to be law abiding”

Contrary to this announcement nonetheless, the Registrar of the University, Mr. Paul Osei Barimah Esq, has released an official statement this to indicate that the School is still closed as announced on Thursday.

The Regional Minister also in an interview with Adom Fm reaffirmed that the directive to close down the university is still in session and expressed shock as to why the member of parliament for Effutu would make that announcement. However, he made it clear that he is the head of REGSEC, hence is responsible for making any official announcement in case REGSEC decides to reopen the University.

The multi-million questions yet to be answered now is, "why would Hon. Alex Afenyo make that announcement?" "What interest does the MP has in this UEW issue?" In any case, is the MP the one responsible for issuing official statements on behalf of the University?

Attached is the audio