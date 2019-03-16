Nana Akufo Addo Must Not Accept US Government’s Help In Solving Vigilantism Threat In Ghana

The Ghanaian leader, Nana Akufo Addo and The US Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie Sullivan

It is obvious that the US government has taken into consideration the challenges the Ghanaian government faces in solving problems, such as corruption, murder, and political violence in the country and, therefore decides to give Ghana a helping hand to solve the vigilante problems brewing violence in the country.

However, it will be a very big mistake if Nana Akufo Addo agrees to this proposal because that will not only underestimate his government but will throw more dust on Ghana, as a country which lacks intelligence in solving its own problems.

When it comes to an investigation about murder cases, Ghana is very poor. This reminds me of the murder case of journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale, up till now nothing has been heard about the crime but that doesn't mean the Ghanaian government has to invite foreign investigators to do that job.

The Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana police must try to solve this problem.

Why does the US government keep getting closer to African governments and even trying to offer help in African affairs?

The world is changing very fast and the crimes the US government commits in Africa, including Aids and Ebola biological weapons, are no more a secret, therefore, the need to be much closer to African leaders is necessary.

The Dutch scientist, Johan Van Dongen used to say that "Smartness is a form of stupidity." The US government claims that Africa faces the threat of terrorism, such as Boko Haram and Al Shabaab, therefore, the need to set up their bases in Africa for protection is necessary.

Can any African leader or the Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari ask the US government: How many Boko Haram terrorists has the US army killed in Africa?

Boko Haram has displaced thousands of Nigerians, kidnapped children and killed innocent people, yet the US army hasn't killed even one Boko Haram terrorist.

As a matter of fact, Africa doesn't need any protection or US bases to protect the continent against the threat of terrorism because African countries don't commit crimes.

It is rather because of the crimes foreign governments, such as the US commits, Africa has become a place of a target since the US other foreign countries have their embassies in Africa.

There is no African embassy in a foreign country hit by terrorists but about 21 years ago, a truck loaded with a bomb destroyed the US embassy in Nairobi, killing 213 people, mostly Kenyans.

So why the US embassy says they need to build their bases in Africa to protect the continent?

As mentioned earlier, the crimes of the US government, including Aids and Ebola, are no more secret and no one can predict what could happen tomorrow, therefore, the US needs to strengthen its power in Africa to quell an uprising against America, if it happens. This is the reason they are increasing their bases in Africa.

Africa doesn't need the US' protection against terrorism and certainly, Ghana doesn't need the US government to solve any vigilantism menace in the country. Nana will regret trusting the US government on any issue pertaining to Ghana.

There is no developed or developing country in this world that an African country has a military base, therefore, why are they building military bases all over Africa?

This should tell Africans something. If Ghana didn't permit such a military base in the country, that should be a warning to the US government that we don't need their help in solving our problems.