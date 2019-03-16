Police Cautions Ken Agyapong For Threatening Police Officers

The Ghana Police Service cautions the Assin Central MP to desist from obstructing officers who are doing their constitutionally mandated duty.

In a press release Friday signed by ACP David Eklu, Head of Public Affairs, the Service took very strong exception to the behaviour of Kennedy Agyapong and advised him to be mindful of his actions towards officers who are performing their duties.

His statement comes after a viral video showed the vociferous MP in a tiff with the Central Regional Police Commander on Thursday while the police were trying to control demonstrating students on the North campus of the University of Education in Winneba.

“In the said video which has also been corroborated by eyewitnesses , the MP for Assin Central was seen in an aggressive mood saying he will make sure a serving Police officer was dismissed for no apparent reasons.

“The Police Administration has also taken note of the fact that the Central Regional Police Commander who was at the spot instantly told Mr. Agyapong he had no powers to dismiss any Police Officer perforating his or her lawful duties,” ACP Eklu said.

The Police Administration assured the Central Regional Police Commander that nobody wields the authority to cause the dismissal of an officer without lawful justification and due process.

The Service also assured all police officers that it will stand by them a t all times provided their conduct is professional and lawful.

