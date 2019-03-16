Djokoto's Diary: Civic dialogue would help foster Ghanaian unity.

We need to improve civic dialogue amongst the citizenry in Ghana, as part the fundamental pillars of our democracy, especially across the political divide. This challenge should not just be left to civil society organisations. The constitution could further enforce this principle towards a refined Ghanaian democracy consciously built around public discourse. But it is up to the machinery of government to make this a core value of the Republic. At the heart of this issue is the divisiveness of partisan politics.

The National Democratic Congress and National Patriotic Party duopoly over politics has left the people of Ghana more divided than ever. Citizenship is about peaceful coexistence and interdependence. So how can the political space bring people together to ensure that our government meet people’s needs?

The citizens, in their respective district, need to be engaged at town-hall meetings religiously, to deliberate over national and international issues, from the education policy in Ghana to fiscal discipline and public spending priorities. The community of people involved in civic dialogue would constitute a citizen's council. Civic dialogue is a sure path to social reform and once this method gains understanding and support from the citizenry. This would allow government to gather more accurate data to guide its policy framework, upon which they are more likely to arrive at more effective decisions, on behalf of the citizens council. You might just be surprised; people would actually enjoy partaking in such a national exercise.

This process would foster mutual respect and tolerance amongst citizens. Civic dialogue brings citizens much closer together and allows them to debate issues out with a view to making some meaningful progress. It can breathe new life into public discourse that has become largely dominated, besides politicians, by bureaucrats and academics.

No President, since the founder and architect of the modern Republic of Ghana, Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah, has been able to rally the mass of our people for the attainment of a grandiose ideal, ever since Ghana became an independent nation on 6 March 1957. Perhaps, this is because it was the closest, we ever got, as a Republic, to reaching nirvana. Since the uniting factor of an alluring vision is absent, could this national ideal be the struggle for economic independence?

Democracy is like a car: if it is not going forward the engine must work. Civic dialogue could just get the engine running again.