46 minutes ago | Business & Finance

By Modern Ghana
GRIDCo Charges PDS To Shed Load

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) asked the Power Distribution Services (PDS) to redistribute loads at various Bulk Supply Points to ensure system reliability.

GRIDCo made the appeal in a statement signed by its Head of Public Relations, saying that “this may result in outages to some electricity consumers.”

Already, Ghanaians have been taking to social media to drum home their frustrations over the seeming return of erratic power supply which is known in the local parlance as “dumsor”.

“Due to the construction of the road interchange at the ACP Junction, Pokuase, the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has taken out of service the 330KV Aboadze-Tema transmission line traversing the road to enable the contractor to divert the power line.”

“GRIDCo sincerely apologizes for the inconvenience these arrangements may cause to the public. GRICo assures the general public that it is committed to ensuring that normal service is restored,” according to the statement.

—Daily Guide

Business & Finance
