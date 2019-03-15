Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: "there Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don't Change" -Duncan-Wil...
24 minutes ago | General News

Primary School Headmaster Electrocuted To Death

By Modern Ghana
Amos Aboagye
Amos Aboagye

Amos Aboagye, a 36-year-old headmaster of St. Anglican Primary School at Akim Oda Old Town in the Birim Central Municipality of the Eastern Region of Ghana, has allegedly died through electrocution.

According to reports, the sad incident occurred on Wednesday around 8 am on the premises of the school when he was trying to help two pupils of the school to use a metal rod to draw water from a well belonging to the school.

In the process, the metal rod reportedly got hooked to naked wires nearby and shook him violently.

An eyewitness told DAILY GUIDE that the two pupils also had the electric shock but survived.

The three victims were rushed to the Akim Oda Government Hospital but the headmaster could not survive. His lifeless body has since been deposited at the hospital morgue pending autopsy.

According to information gathered, the deceased was posted to the St. Andrews Anglican Primary School last year. He left behind a pregnant wife and two children.

In a related development, the Municipal Environmental Protection Agency has been ordered to demolish the well.

Some residents said the high voltage cables have been hanging around the well for some time now and have always posed a threat to the lives of the staff and students of the school.

Meanwhile, the Birim Central Education Directorate has invited the police to commence an investigation into the matter.

Source: Daily Guide

