Pathetic! Pupils Of Fakwasi Presby Basic School Study On Bare Floor

Ghana's educational sector continues to grapple with a number of challenges some of which are being brought to light through this report.

It has emerged that students of the Atebubu Fakwasi Presby Basic School in Atebubu/Amantin Municipality of the Bono East region have been compelled to write on the floor due to lack of tables and chairs, especially those at KG 1&2.

The school, established 17 years ago has not electricity power and has not seen any renovation; the classrooms have no doors and windows, allowing animals like sheep and goats to use as their playing grounds when classes are not in section.

This came to light when the Municipal Director of Education for the area, Very Rev. Philip Oppong Adjei, visited the school to acquaint himself with the challenges facing the school.

Outlining the school’s challenges to the Director of Education, the chief of the community, Nana Effah Pipim II, said: “enrolment at the Class One is more than fifty and those at the KG levels are more than seventy, which shouldn’t have been the situation”.

“The worst of all is that these children are sitting on the dust floors to study for lack of tables and chairs, which affects learning and teaching. The school also lacks ICT Centre and teacher so they have no idea about what a computer,” he lamented.

Nana Pipim said they have tabled their challenges to the Regional Directorate but their concerns have not been addressed and he used the occasion to appeal to the Municipal Director to intervene on the school’s behalf for teaching and learning to be effective.

The Municipal Education Director Very Rev. Philip Obeng Agyei, in response, expressed worry about the situation and assured them that the Directorate, as a matter of agency, will attach seriousness to their challenges and find solutions to them.