Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: "there Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don’t Change" -Duncan-Wil...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
2 hours ago | General News

Young Women Leaders Launches 2019 Sanitary Pad Project

By Modern Ghana
Young Women Leaders Launches 2019 Sanitary Pad Project

The Young Women Leaders Network has officially launched it’s 2019 Menstrual Hygiene Management project dubbed 'Gift the sanitary pad to the girl child'.

The project was launched at ICODEHS Islamic School on Friday 8th March, to mark the international women’s day.

Speaking on the topic ‘Menstrual hygiene management', Ms Laila Abdulai, a certified Midwife educated the girls on the importance of hygiene during menstruation.

She also took them through how to calculate their menstrual cycle, urging them to get a calendar to help them track their periods.

3152019115332 1h830o4bau 26cf138ba6284b148d63fc16eaf877a8

The girls were taken through how to fix and remove a used pad correctly without being exposed to infections and also how to dispose of a used pad.

According to Ms Laila Abdulai, menstruation is not a strange thing but a gift that God gave women, hence women are unique.

3152019115332 1h830o4bau 6f0e09207bfe4cd5ab2c7577ed0b12a9

Faiza seidu Adam, the Director of Girly Tech Hub who spoke on “the relevance of technology in our daily lives' advised the girls to take advantage of the numerous opportunities in the technology space.

She further encourages the girls to pursue Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) in the future if only they are passionate about it.

Hajia Samira Sakibu a member of the network advice the girls on the importance of saving especially to be able to buy themselves sanitary pad or other related items during that time of the month.

3152019115332 g30n1r5edx 362de18f45154690a6c0b57d0c9b747d

The Headteacher of the school expressed his gratitude towards the network's visit and encouraged the team not to give up on the quest of making the lives of the young ones better.

Each girl was given a gift of sanitary pad each and some selected girls who were very interactive got themselves a savings box.

3152019115333 1i830o4bav 23078fe37560451885fd2384830c6f34

The Menstrual Hygiene Project is one of the initiatives of the YWLN and is aimed at educating 10,000 girls on comprehensive menstrual hygiene knowledge, improving school attendance among girls between 10-15 years in school, creating awareness of teenage pregnancies and other sexual related diseases and also increase their self-esteem.

General News
Powered By Modern Ghana
CUTS Ghana Calls On Regulatory Bodies To Implement Existing Regulations To Protect The Interest Of Consumers
Police Arrests 3 For Robbing Market Women At Kpandai
Police Arrest Two Students Over UEW Disturbances
Minister Kweku Cheremeh Eject Butchers, Purchase Land And Built Fuel Station For His 17year-Old Son
TOP STORIES

Owusu Bempah Storms Radio XYZ With National Security Looking...

36 minutes ago

Pathetic! Pupils Of Fakwasi Presby Basic School Study On Bar...

39 minutes ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line