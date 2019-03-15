Young Women Leaders Launches 2019 Sanitary Pad Project

The Young Women Leaders Network has officially launched it’s 2019 Menstrual Hygiene Management project dubbed 'Gift the sanitary pad to the girl child'.

The project was launched at ICODEHS Islamic School on Friday 8th March, to mark the international women’s day.

Speaking on the topic ‘Menstrual hygiene management', Ms Laila Abdulai, a certified Midwife educated the girls on the importance of hygiene during menstruation.

She also took them through how to calculate their menstrual cycle, urging them to get a calendar to help them track their periods.

The girls were taken through how to fix and remove a used pad correctly without being exposed to infections and also how to dispose of a used pad.

According to Ms Laila Abdulai, menstruation is not a strange thing but a gift that God gave women, hence women are unique.

Faiza seidu Adam, the Director of Girly Tech Hub who spoke on “the relevance of technology in our daily lives' advised the girls to take advantage of the numerous opportunities in the technology space.

She further encourages the girls to pursue Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) in the future if only they are passionate about it.

Hajia Samira Sakibu a member of the network advice the girls on the importance of saving especially to be able to buy themselves sanitary pad or other related items during that time of the month.

The Headteacher of the school expressed his gratitude towards the network's visit and encouraged the team not to give up on the quest of making the lives of the young ones better.

Each girl was given a gift of sanitary pad each and some selected girls who were very interactive got themselves a savings box.

The Menstrual Hygiene Project is one of the initiatives of the YWLN and is aimed at educating 10,000 girls on comprehensive menstrual hygiene knowledge, improving school attendance among girls between 10-15 years in school, creating awareness of teenage pregnancies and other sexual related diseases and also increase their self-esteem.