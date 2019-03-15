Modern Ghana logo

Assaulted Ghanaian Times Reporter Bemoans Police Assault On Citizens

By Blandina Awinbun Atintande
One of the three Ghanaian Times journalists who was assaulted on Thursday by about 10 police officers, Malik Sullemana, has stated that the police are always assaulting and framing innocent citizens in the country.

According to him, the police, get away with their actions because the Government supports their unwarranted actions.

Speaking in an interview with Citi FM, the Times reporter indicated that the police continue to commit crimes on citizens becuase they are not been punished for their unlawful actions.

Mr. Sullemana asked the Government to put in measures to control the actions of the police which has become the order of the day.

The three journalists from the Ghanaian Times newspaper who were on their way for the day’s assignment were Thursday morning assaulted by about 10 police officers at Kinbu in Accra Central.

The assault followed a traffic offence and an accident involving a police officer who was using an unregistered motorcycle and the official Ghanaian Times vehicle, which was transporting the journalists to their various assignment venues.

The assaulted journalist are Malik Sullemana, a court reporter, Raissa Sambuo, a general reporter and Salifu Abbdul Rahman, an assistant editor.

