Police Arrest Two Students Over UEW Disturbances

The police have arrested two students of the University of Education, Winneba, over their refusal to vacate campus after clashes with the police on Thursday.

Central regional police spokesperson DSP Irene Oppong said the duo have been handed over to the Winneba Police Command.

“We went round to close the lecture and also their halls [of residence] and in the process, two people were still there after 6 pm and there were some activities going on that we think they could be linked to so that is why they were picked,” she said.

The education facility has been shut down indefinitely following student riot on campus aimed at getting the Vice Chancellor Rev. Prof. Anthony Afful Broni dismissed over the alleged dismissal of some senior lecturers. The students and lecturers are accusing him of maladministration.

The decision was taken after the police fired warning shots in an attempt to disperse demonstrating students of the University.

The students who are demonstrating at the University’s north campus over what they say are the unjustified dismissal of a number of lecturers supervising students project work, have caused some destruction at the Junior Common Room and smashed the windscreen of the Students Representative Council bus.

They have also destroyed a notice board.

Information gathered at the scene indicates that in the ensuing melee, about five students have been rushed to the hospital with injuries and one reportedly dead.