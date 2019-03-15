The UEW Impasse And What People Should Know

What we are seeing or hearing today in UEW as people may call it an impasse, brouhaha and all that are multifaceted. There are a lot of contentious issues which are inherent in nature. The current brouhaha on campus is evidence that the university is going through a healing process.

In 2015, Some of us were compelled as students to drag the entire university to EOCO on allegations of fraud, embezzlement of funds and procurement anomalies. I went to the AG's office in kumasi with Akwesi Boakye to make a case. Later the Principal chief state Attorney after listening to our argument directed EOCO to conduct serious investigations into the matters. EOCO officials stormed kumasi campus and what happened, only SRC executives then could tell.

The following year, Eric Dumenu and I had to petition BNI on extortion and act of thievery being perpetrated by management which was inimical and injurious to students. Day in and day out we were assisting the BNI in investigating the matter we mounted before the BNI regional commander in kumasi. The story was reported in the chronicle newspaper in 2016.

The same year, with me and Dapilah Abdulai Hashim were denied a request we made to the UEW finance officer for copies of our school fees breakdown pursuant to our fundamental human right underpinned in the laws of Ghana. We were unlawfully denied and so we had to petition the Commission on Human Rights and administrative on unconstitutional abuse of our fundamental human rights as citizens of Ghana.

I became the subject of victimization and vilification on campus because I had dragged management to these bodies.

The university has four campuses and this peculiar problem runs through them. The illegalities on the campus of UEW walk like a human being. Some of these things drew the attention of Supi Kwayera and his lawyer who is now the subject of needless attacks to proceed to court to challenge the illegalities on the main campus.

In view of the above, I see no reason why anybody should blame any politician for the current debacles in UEW today. It is part of the healing process.

I have gone through a lot inUEW,k as an activist and alot of my colleagues would bear me witness. if the Facts in issue are distorted, it won't help the discourse. Let's allow the university to go through the healing process.

We need a policy document for the proper administration of the various universities in Ghana. This isnt the first or second-time UEW has been in the news for bad reasons. It started since time immemorial.

Every citizen of Ghana is a major stakeholder of the administration of any public organisation which runs with the taxpayers money. It makes you and I have a common say in the management of the institution. Such a say should not be misconstrued in any way to mean interference.

We were in this country when Andrew Awuni went to court to challenge the sale of merchant bank. Was he accused of meddling in the affairs of merchant bank.?

Dawda Eric(Equity)

UEW Alumnus

14th March,2019