Mido Mourns Professor JH Nketia

MIDO Productions Ltd has learnt of the demise of a Ghanaian musicologist and composer, the legendary Professor Emeritus Joseph Hanson Kwabena Nketia.

Professor Nketia was a gem and a true replica of a Ghanaian and for the matter an African Musicology.

His demise is a huge loss not only to the immediate family but to Ghana, Africa and the world at large.

Loss of a loved one is a wound that hardly gets mended, and for Prof Nketia, we know that His works while alive, had taken a wide space within the music industry; hence it is a sad moment to have lost such a huge figure.

To the bereaved family, we at MIDO say, we cannot feel the distress you are feeling at the moment but we are hopeful that God has given him a special place in heaven and so, a ray of fortune will surely extrude these hours of darkness, so, stay strong.

To the music and arts industry we say, let us not shed tears just because he is gone, instead, let us even in the pain of the loss, smile and eulogize him because he enlightened our lives with his works and life.

Prof, we hope that the younger generations have learnt a lot from you and will still learn more from your works.

Our deepest condolences to the immediate family, Ghana, Africa and the world at large.