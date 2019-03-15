Today Is World Consumer Day

Today, Ghana Joins the world in celebrating the WORLD CONSUMER DAY, a day set aside to promote consumer rights activities and advocacy.

Sadly, after 33 years since The United Nations General Assembly adopted a set of guidelines for consumer protection and the Secretary-General was authorized to persuade member countries to adopt these guidelines through policy changes and laws, Ghana is yet to pass the consumer rights/competitions Bill that has been in parliament since 2007; lingering from Cabinet and to the Ministry of Trade without any seal by the executive to present it to cabinet for onward processing that will make it into a law. The rights of the consumer should be of utmost importance to the government, who holds the collective trust of its people.

In Ghana, we are not really enforcing the laws. we urge the regulators and all stakeholders to make sure that the interest of consumers are well protected. The emergence of smart products and apps has brought innovation to our way of life. Some good apps can accurately check your health status but on the other hand, there are others perpetration fraud and infringing on consumers privacy policies.

The emergence of online sales outlets, mostly dealing in electrical/smart products have little or no policy in protecting the consumer against counterfeit brands. Most of these online shops are also defrauding consumer, orders are never delivered though paid for by clients.

The Ghanaian consumer is being exploited, without recourse to proper redress and compensation plan.

There is no warranty on 90% of smart products on the Ghanaian market, whiles in other cases the popular discrimination tag “goods sold out are not returnable” is boldly displayed on receipts across the country.

The day also commemorates a historic declaration by the former US President John F. Kennedy of four basic consumer rights:

The right to safety

The right to be informed

The right to choose

The right to be heard

We take this opportunity to call on Ghanaians to rise-up and join the movement that seeks to compel the relevant authorities to Pass the Consumer Right Bill into Law without further delay.

We wish every Ghanaian a happy Consumer's Day.

SIGNED.

Kofi Kapito.

C.E.O.