NDC-UK/Ireland Chapter Mourns With The Family Of Dr. Kwabena Agyei

By NDC UK-Ireland
The NDC UK & Ireland Chapter joins the NDC fraternity to mourn with the family of our beloved former National Chairman Dr Kwabena Agyei.

We received the news about the sudden demise of Dr Kwabena Adjei with a deep sense of sorrow and grief, and our prayers and thoughts are with the immediate family at this difficult time.

Dr. Kwabena Adjei was a towering political figure among his contemporaries, as he was a distinguished academic, politician and legislator. Under his chairmanship, he led NDC from opposition to victory in 2008. And his strategic, visionary and iconic leadership contributed immensely to NDC’s victory in 2012.

Dr Kwabena Adjei has paid his dues to the (P) NDC tradition, mother Ghana and mankind - and he will be sorely missed.

May his gentle soul rest in peace and the NDC-UK & Ireland Chapter will join the national leadership of NDC in giving Dr Kwabena Adjei a befitting farewell.

Signed:

Alhaji Alhassan Mbalba

Chairman- NDC-UK/IRELAND

