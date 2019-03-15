Has Ghana Sunk Or Rapidly Sinking Like The Titanic?

It is likely that there are some people in Ghana, including politicians, who are enjoying the country's non-effective judiciary system. But the reality is that a country with flaws in its judiciary has no future, therefore, it is obvious that with the kind of corrupt and inefficient judiciary system in Ghana, the country has no future.

A country without an effective judiciary system doesn’t only breed violence, or destroys culture, but also affects education, as eventually lawless citizens become victims of ignorance and human misery. The judiciary system in Ghana has lost its independence to the extent that tax evasion, nepotism, and corruption is very common in the country.

The very idea that we can commit crimes and get away with it or do nothing about it, undermines the credibility of our penal system and the seriousness of our security laws, on the one hand, citizens' trust in the legal system and on the other in the ruling class.

Considering the events of ineptitude, inefficiency, and corruption in Ghana, the country has experienced and still experiencing extreme hardships, unemployment and the collapsed of financial institutions, resulting in economic and political chaos.

We have witnessed in recent years, under the NDC government, many Ghanaians yearned for a change of government, even though, Nana Akufo Addo, hasn't finished his first four years yet, confused and frustrated Ghanaians have already started crying or lamenting.

Politicians, parliamentarians and government officials often involved in corruption scandals are left to enjoy impunity. Ghana is a country which hasn’t any history of putting a corrupt government official in prison but has hundreds of cases of putting goat thieves in prison. How do you expect such a country to flourish?

The comfort of every great nation depends on the effectiveness of its judicial system because justice is a vital infrastructure and the pillar of a country to modernize and recover the competitiveness that is the pre-condition for economic and social growth.

Justice is one of the hubs from which the growth and competitiveness of the country depend on, yet we don’t see such kind of justice in Ghana.

Justice is the fundamental institution that acts as a hub for all interventions because it guarantees its effective application. Any legislation or legislative initiative would be useless if the efficiency capable of guaranteeing enforcement doesn't exist or work.

Justice deals with rules, which are the fundamental condition for a successful community. Without rules there is no possibility of common life, there is no possibility of promoting an orderly society in which everyone, through the application of his own potential, can contribute to the common well-being and, therefore, to the general good of the country.

A country without rules cannot exist and where the rules are unreliable because their enforcement does not work is not credible either inside or outside its borders.

The functioning of the judicial system is not a theme that concerns only magistrates, lawyers or operators, but it is a question that has very significant repercussions on the economic, political and social system.

There is no respect for judges, lawyers, magistrates and law enforcement officers in any nation with a corrupt judiciary system and where there is no respect for the rules, the progress of a country totally abandoned to itself to crime. The reason there are a lot of armed robbers in Ghana.