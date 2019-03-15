Party Militia Groups Cited In 2018 US Human Rights Report

The 2018 US Human Rights Report has captured the issue of party militia as a major source of concern to the country’s governance political stability and peace.

The Report which was presented in Washington, DC on Wednesday by US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo also highlighted police brutality, corruption and governance in the country.

The State Department's Human Rights Report highlights 17 cases of attacks on journalists.

It documents the incident involving Joy News’ Latif Idrissu who sustained fractures to his skull when he was brutalised at the Police Headquarters. The report decries a lack of update from government on the matter.

It also makes reference to the July 2018 police killing of seven Asawase Zongo youth and observed that although the victim's families have now been compensated, the perpetrators are yet to be brought to justice.

The report also makes mention of Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyepong who exposed the identity of assassinated undercover journalist Ahmed Suale .

On corruption and lack of transparency in government, it said although the law provides criminal penalties for corruption by government officials, government did not implement the law effectively, and officials frequently engaged in corrupt practices with impunity.

There were numerous reports of government corruption during the year and corruption was present in all branches of government.

It also touched on the dismissal of former EC chairperson Charlotte Osei, saying the June ouster of the chairperson and the President’s subsequent stacking of the Commission with persons considered to be biased in favor of the governing party, “raised questions about whether the body might be used to stifle voter registration among the opposition’s base.”

The report briefly throws the spotlight on party militia groups as it expresses concern about post-election violence, including takeovers of government institutions by these groups associated with the governing New Patriotic Party.

