26 minutes ago | General News

UG Heads To London After Winning Commonwealth Day Debate

By Modern Ghana
The UG team argued both for and against in the two-round contest.
Out of eight schools that competed, four went on to the finals and University of Ghana (UG) emerged as champions.

Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) tied with Accra Technical University (ATU) for the first runner-up position and Central University, based on the Accra-Aflao road, was the second runner-up.

The motion, “should churches continue to be tax exempt,” got some thrilling arguments from all participants in the two round-contest.

Ama Kyerewaa Alison, Sampson Tagbor and Bayuoni Dramani Maazu alias Negus the Poet, represented the UG.

314201980616_l5gsk8v331_9765001141673_2779831154685.jpeg

The victors, who represented the University of Ghana Parliament House, have qualified to represent Ghana at the world tournament in London, in 2020.

Speaking to Myjoyonline.com after their victory, Mr. Maazu attributed their victory to precision and the grace of the almighty God.

—Myjoyonline

General News
