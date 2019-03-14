The Current UEW Impasse And The Missing Link

I think people must get their facts right in this whole UEW brouhaha and save the discourse from distortion of facts in issue. The case Kofi Supi Kwayera took to court never included anywhere in their reliefs an order for the dismissal of Avoke. Avoke was dismissed by the governing council clothed with the powers to do so under Act,2004(Act 672) on allegations of procurement infraction. You cannot accuse a lawyer of meddling in the administrative functions of an organisation only because he opted to represent his client in court as a citizen of Ghana.

The recent scuffles in UEW is not and cannot be as a result of SUPI KWAYERA's suit that only challenged the existence of a Governing council on the basis that, extending their mandates by the previous government was unconstitutional

Indeed Prof.Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang on the floor of the house admitted such an error when the Hon. Member of Parliament for Effutu argued that the decision to extend the governing council's mandates was contrary to law. The issues we are talking about started in 2014.

Anybody who tries to blame Hon.Alex Afenyo Markin in respect of this current brouhaha on UEW might be naive or has not followed the issues very well. Again, the feeble claim that he is meddling in the affairs of the university is laughable and a mockery of one's intelligence. How can merely representing a client in court to challenge the existence of an unconstitutional governing council and certain injurius decisions of UEW be termed as interference or meddling?

The issue at stake borders on capricious and unlawful dismissal of senior lecturers by Anthony Aful Broni which has forced students to enter the street to demonstrate against such a decision. Again why should anyone in his reasonable mind blame the Hon. Member for this callous and unreasonable move by the VC which has sparked fire On campus? Was their dismissal letter signed by the VC or the HOn.Member for which he should be blamed?

When a bauxite company was not paying tax to the good people of Ghana for over 20years, he single-handedly proceeded to the high court and got a favorable order which inter-alia directed the Ghana Revenue Authority to make a retrospective calculation of taxes forfeited by the company. Why didn't same people accusing him today of meddling in the affairs of UEW accuse him of meddling in the affairs of the bauxite company?

When a winneba Assemblyman was unlawfully disqualified from contesting assembly elections by the EC, why didn't people accuse him of causing troubles or meddling in the affairs of the EC when he represented his client at the supreme court to quash the decision of the EC?

Why should he be blamed for representing a client in court to challenge unlawful existence of a governing council which action triggered a subsequent reconstitution of the governing council of the various universities?

Let's be real and argue on the principles of common sense and logical reasoning. He cannot be blamed for the current impasse on campus, if there is anyone to be blamed, certainly the very person whose immaturity and vindictive approach to issues on campus which has resulted all these controversies is the one to be blamed and not Hon.Alex Afenyo Markin.

some of us supported Aful Broni but his vindictive approach to issues on campus is arbitrarily capricious and unlawful...He should do the needful and resign to save his reputation

Dawda Eric(Equity)

UEW Alumnus

13th March,2019

[email protected]