Body Of 1year-Old Missing Girl Sticked Out In A Toilet At Teshie

The body of a one-year-old missing girl has been found in a toilet facility in the early hours of Thursday morning at her family house in Teshie-Tsuibleo-Aloway in Accra.

According to reports, a gentleman went to use the facility around 5:00am on Thursday and saw the leg of the little baby sticking out in the toilet sink.

He raised an alarm which attracted residents to the scene. Officials from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Ghana Police Service (GPS) also arrived at the scene a few minutes later.

After several hours, the body was conveyed to the Police Hospital and later deposited at the morgue.

Sheriffa Nayi went missing on Monday afternoon and an official complaint was immediately lodged at the Teshie District Police Station and other neighbouring police posts with the help of some of the officials.

Imam Mustapha Ibrahim, grandfather of the toddler, said following the disappearance of the little girl, the family, neighbours and officials from state agencies mounted an intensive search in Teshie and its neighbouring areas, but their efforts to find the child proved futile.

According to Mustapha Ibrahim, the toilet has been in use since Monday, and there was no sign of anything in it. It, therefore, comes as a great shock to him to see his grand-daughter lying lifeless in the toilet on Thursday.

Christopher Laryea, an official from NADMO, disclosed that parts of the body of the girl were skinned as at the time they removed the body.

The community has been thrown into a state of shock as they find it difficult to fathom how such an act could be carried out on an innocent little girl.

---Daily Guide