President Akufo-Addo Insincere On Disbandment Of Vigilante Groups

The call for the disbandment of political party vigilante groups is getting increasingly necessary. Political actors have overtly declared their intentions to disband such groups; whiles this is laudable, Center for Progressive Governance (CenProG)remains unenthused by government's insincerity in the process.

CenProG believes the continuous existence of the office of the Minister of State at the National Security is the clearest indication that President Akuffo Addo and his NPP are only paying lip service when it comes to the fight against the canker of political vigilantism.

The Minister of State at the office of the National Security has justified and continues to justify state-sponsored terrorism and militia. The recent exposé by Joy News' Investigative Journalist, Manesseh Azure, exposed a government that is complicit in the training of militia at a security installation. This had Bryan Acheampong written all over it as he attempted defense cemented his notorious position as the single most THREAT to our National Security and Cohesion. He must be sacked and the office SCRAPPED!

The Leadership of the NPP especially John Boadu, General Secretary and Sammy Awuku, Organizer have been variously fingered for their tacit support and involvement in what has become an albatross around the nation's neck and the NPP must start walking the talk in the disbandment of vigilante groupings within the party. That is the only way to restore the confidence of citizens in the government and the NPP.

Finally, CenProG commends the Justice Emile Short Commission which has so far displayed professionalism in the public hearings. It is our hope and belief that their final Report would reflect the due diligence done at the hearings and also provide concrete solutions/recommendations to the canker of political vigilantism without fear or favour . The fate of the country is at stake and we cannot afford to fail our future generation.

Signed

SAWADOGO MAHMOUD

EXECUTIVE SECRETARY, CENPROG

0504607005

MALLAM YAHYA MOHAMMED

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, CENPROG

0242728659

