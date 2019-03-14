Tarkwa: 2 Injured As Truck Overturns, Others Trapped
By Kwaku Anane || Thepressradio.com
Two persons injured and several others are feared trapped after a Cargo Truck with Registration Number: (AS 8857 V) loaded with plantain and cassava overturned, in the Tarkwa Municipality of the Western Region.
Police and other security agencies are currently at the scene working hard at rescuing the trapped victims.
More coming up...