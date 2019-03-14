Rev. Opuni Should Go to Court to Ensure Ban on Vigilante Groups Is Enforced

If the former General-Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana (CCG) wants to practically exert a remarkable influence on the climate of peace and security in the country, then Rev.-Dr. Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong would have to file a lawsuit, preferably joined by other religious leaders in the country, to enforce the sort of effective ban of political party-affiliated groups that he has in mind (See”Rev. Opuni Asks NPP, NDC to Disband Vigilante Groups” Modernghana.com 2/16/19). It is rather ironic that the vehement call for the disbanding of vigilante groups comes at a time that the historical architects of such groups, to wit, the key operatives of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), are being deftly outmanoeuvred and overmatched at their own game by the hitherto militarily defenceless leaders of the progress- and development-oriented ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

You see, the Rawlings-founded National Democratic Congress has always been far more interested in wrestling and keeping power for as long as possible, and wantonly exploiting the hardworking and longsuffering Ghanaian taxpayer than facilitating the progress and development of the country. Needless to say, nearly every quality-of-life improvement policy initiative promulgated in the country during the course of the last quarter century or generation has almost exclusively been initiated by the leaders of the New Patriotic Party, among them, the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), the fee-free Senior High School System, the Repeal of the Criminal Libel Law, which significantly improved press freedom, as well as individual freedom of speech, and economic assistance to the very old, lower-class nursing mothers and the lumpen-destitute of Ghanaian society.

It is therefore crystal clear that any viable attempt to reducing the skyrocketing incidence of vigilante violence would, perforce, have to begin with effective control measures by Parliament and the ministries of the Interior and Defense. I have mentioned this more than a dozen times in the recent past, and hereby repeat the same, that a major cause of the exponential rise of political party-related vigilante activities is due to the ready availability of assault weapons in present-day Ghanaian society. Indeed, about the only other period in our collective national existence when Ghanaian society, formerly Gold Coast society, was flooded with European-manufactured assault rifles and other deadly weaponry was during the infamous Transatlantic Slave Trade, which saw the massive uprooting and the thorough humiliation of African humanity.

In our time, it was the Rawlings-founded and led junta of the Provisional National Defense Council (PNDC), between December 31, 1981, and January 7, 1992, the grossly misguided period of the rampantly riotous “Democratization of the Guns,” that made Ghana the increasingly violent society that it has become today. For the most part, and during most of the period under discussion, it has been the relatively more peaceful leaders of the Danquah-Busia-Dombo-inspired New Patriotic Party who have had to play catchup. The preceding is absolutely no accident at all; for while the passionately Left-leaning Rawlings and Tsikata-chaperoned PNDC, the ideological parent of the present National Democratic Congress, has doggedly and unabashedly pursued a grand policy of state-sponsored terrorism, the leaders of the United Party-inspired New Patriotic Party have been forced to pursue a legal and judicial route towards the induction of peace and security in the country, even when such an unquestionably progressive and civilized route clearly appeared to be quixotic, especially coming in the bloody wake of the contracted and strategic assassination of the most forward-looking and justice-loving members of the judiciary.

Predictably, when the Rawlings Posse has not been crudely and barbarously engaged in the brutal assassination of the members of the judiciary, it has been deliberately and scandalously engaged in the total destruction of whatever might have been left of the institutional credibility of the judiciary. We all witnessed this in the Mahama-sponsored and Tiger-Eye PI-produced documentary titled The Eyes of God, or some such imperious and presumptuous exposé on the widely alleged insufferably corrupt culture of the Ghanaian judiciary. And come to think of it, it was the most corrupt postcolonial Ghanaian leader – in the words of former President Jerry John Rawlings – who undertook the ungodly task of totally and thoroughly destroying the country’s judicial system.

Mahama had already served an unmistakably worded notice to the leaders of the taxpayer-funded and supported Ghana Police Service (GPS), when he single-mindedly decided to cede the statutorily mandated work of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the GPS to the Anas Aremeyaw Anas-owned Tiger-Eye PI team of private investigators, in the matter of the globally embarrassing exposé on the Ghanaian judiciary. Now, what needs to be done, and promptly so, is the strict enforcement of gun-control laws already on the books, as it were, in the country.

*Visit my blog at: kwameokoampaahoofe.wordpress.com Ghanaffairs

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

English Department, SUNY-Nassau

Garden City, New York

February 16, 2019

E-mail: [email protected]