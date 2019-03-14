Politics Of Disdain Is Killing Africa 

Years before democracy, chieftaincy ruled in most parts of Africa. The hierarchy from the top to the down was the revered structure in which decision making was arrived at. The chief linguist, being the mouthpiece of the chief, wielded a special form of power and authority. This is because he understood and interpreted the chief’s language for all and sundry. He was the closest to the chief and privy to much information than all.

Chieftaincy and traditional leaders

Well interestingly, there are still existing chief palaces around. Disputes are still settled amicably in these traditional places of authority, giving balance to our democratic processes. Inherently, power and authority ruled in the palaces because some oath of secrecy prevailed within the top hierarchy structure making it a much powerful institution.

Democratic dispensation

Today, we see a different scenario. It’s westernized term is “separation of powers and checks and balances”; which falls within the structure of any democratic state. How do African leaders operate independently without being interfered by internal and external forces? I ask because within the several arms of government lie some form of autonomy and independence which do not give the ultimate leader all the freedom and liberty to operate. The basis of this write up is for us to question the operations of political rulers, their opponents, and other think tanks within various sectors and institutions, and to understand why and how they operate.

Poor leadership style

The strategy of propaganda and the spread of fake news has put well enough pressure on government and other leaders that wield power, and that must be commended. However, how do nations benefit from these pressures which tend to aggravate into chaos? When leaders are not given room to operate, the long term effects on democratic governance is insensitivity and hate speech. Meanwhile, the power-drunk leaders keep refusing to listen to the plight of its citizens. The result of this whole process is having a broken resolve in the governance of the people. In other cases, political parties keep staging a war against each other for the purposes of gaining power. These methods of operation usually start right from the grass-root politics into national level.

Development communication tools

So much misinformation which is circulated within an administrator can build unrest in the people. By nature, people want to know. In planning policies and initiating them, governments, especially in Africa, should make citizens have a sense of belonging to the decision making process. Engaging in the bottom-up approach in development communication could be administered.

Final words

How are we going to have a strong team of loyal citizens and leaders so that we can all strive to resist oppressor’s rule? Who spills information from our camps so as to gain solid grounds in their various ventures? How do we draw a thin line between scrutinizing government operations and being tyrannical? Good leadership should remain an all-inclusive one. Otherwise, we as a people will keep being trapped. Trapped in our own maze. Trapped in the maze of the bottom billion; the tag given to poor nations.