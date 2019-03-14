I Don’t Think Mahama Painted Ghana Black To Diplomats - Spanish Ambassador

The Spanish Ambassador to Ghana Alicia Rico has downplayed claims that former President John Mahama “painted Ghana black” to diplomats in the country when he met them over the violence that characterized the Ayawaso West-Wuogon by-election in January.

Mr. Mahama came under heavy criticism from the government and other critics after he met the diplomats and showed them videos of the brutalities that took place during the election which was won by the ruling party’s candidate.

“This is unpatriotic and shameful. It is because if he gathered Ghanaians, call it the academia or Ghanaian professionals or Ghanaian businessmen and he talked about matters of concern to him, I’ll have no problem. He’s a former head of state and then for a very important opinion leader but to gather foreigners and try to paint Ghana black is just not acceptable,” Senior Minister Yaw Osafo Marfo said of the former president’s actions.

Speaking to Bola Ray on Starr Chat Wednesday, the Spanish ambassador who had earlier declined to offer a definitive response on the matter, yielded to the insistence of a caller on the subject answering “ No, I don’t think Ghana has been painted black”.

Meanwhile, the Presidential Commission which was established to probe the claims of brutalities is yet to present their report to the President after hearing from the key witnesses in the matter for close to a month.

The commission which was led by Justice Emile Short took evidence from politicians, security agencies, civil society groups and the media.