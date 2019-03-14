GSA, Fishery Stakeholders Discuss Issues Affecting Sector

The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) on Wednesday engaged various stakeholders in the fishery industry at an Annual General Meeting (AGM) to discuss issues affecting the sector.

The AGM, organised under the auspices of the Fish Inspection Department of the GSA, was held at the authority’s head office in Accra and attended by both vessel and land establishment operators.

It afforded stakeholders the opportunity to examine progress made over the period, brainstorm on challenges confronting the industry and suggest ways of resolving those issues in order to increase the market access of the operators.

The Director-General of the GSA, Prof. Alex Dodoo, in his opening remarks, said the aim of his outfit, which is responsible for all fish exports to the European Union and other countries, was to help businesses meet the required international standards and in the process facilitate trade.

“Our aim is to push you to the top, make sure you thrive in the industry so that all of us will benefit,” he pointed out. “We are ready and willing to be the promoters of your businesses and help you expand your businesses to the rest of the world.”

Prof. Dodoo assured the participants that all concerns raised during the gathering would be swiftly attended to before the next engagement.

An Executive Member of the Ghana Tuna Association, John Davidson thanked the GSA for organising the meeting and expressed gratitude for the Authority’s co-operative approach to helping address challenges burdening vessel operators.

“When we first started, we were hesitant to collaborate fully with you but today every member is proud of the distance we have covered in spite of the challenges faced by the industry,” he indicated.

“We promise we will rally behind you to make sure that we move the industry and nation forward.”

Source: GSA Communications Directorate