Are There African Leaders To Help These Children?

Children are the victims, always paying the highest price for wars, epidemics, hunger, and poverty, due to the actions of incompetent and corrupt African leaders.

According to the United Nations on Africa, about that sixty percent of children in Africa, are in extreme poverty, living on less than $ 1.25 a month.

A report from ‘Save The Children,’ an organization which monitors the plight of children around the world, including Africa, every year, six million children die before reaching the age of 5 but the causes which often kill them are treatable and preventable.

These include malnutrition, which causes almost half of the global child deaths, killing three million children every year. Fifty-two million children under the age of 5 are currently suffering from the sudden lack of food and nutrient.

The fact is in some extreme cases, these children stand the risk of facing serious consequences on their physical and cognitive development throughout their entire life cycle.

Not only corruption as a major factor which has deprived people including children to live in poverty in Africa, but also climate change and conflict play a decisive role in the spread of malnutrition.

Children live in a state of multidimensional poverty, with strong deprivations for access to food, sanitation, and education. In low-income countries, about 689 million children live in poverty.

According to a report, nine out of ten people in Ethiopia, face hunger. In Niger, South Sudan, the Horn of Africa and in Kenya, following the El Niño climate emergency, seven million children suffer from a lack of water and nutrients.

According to the humanitarian organization, efforts were made since 1990, to reduce the burden of malnutrition and chronically affected children from 254 to 155 million. Despite this, the world is far from reaching its goal in cases of chronic malnutrition by 40% in 2025.

It doesn’t make sense at all to see such sad images of children going through extreme difficulties and poverty in a continent which has so much that developed world still uses it as a reservoir.

The reality is African leaders have disappointed Africans. They have shown not capable of taking care of the needs of the common man or the majority but only care about themselves and their families.

Whether it’s corruption or incompetence, they will be held responsible for whatever not going well in mineral-rich Africa.