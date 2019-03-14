I Will Place Gomoa East In Good Light—NDC Parliamentary Hopeful

Aspiring Parliamentary candidate hopeful of opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) at Gomoa East constituency in the central region Ms Margaret Naana Ackom said is her ambition to place the constituency on the league popular constituencies in Ghana when elected.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with TodayGhanaNews Ms Margaret Naana Ackom explained that, the constituency’s inhabitants are mostly made up of fishermen and farmer, are in dying needs of agriculture materials, storage facilities, small and large processing machines and preservative technology to add value to their products.

She said in line with NDC’s philosophy, she will provide an effective, quality and dedicated leadership to the constituency because is noted for her reliability and commitment toward the party and the good people of Gomoa East.

The ‘Yaa Asantewaa of Gomoa East’ as she is affectionally called mentioned that, major towns in the constituency like Potsin and Akosti lacks social and primary immunities. Therefore, it’s her ambition to raise the social status of the constituency to the acceptable level when elected as Member of Parliament of the area.

Ms Margaret Naana Ackom a degree holder in finance in banking is also the daughter of NDC’s first Central Regional Propaganda Secretary the late Mr James Kofi Ackom is believed to be the only female among nine men who have expressed interest to contest the seat to lead the NDC in election 2020.

She said, is very unfortunate the NDC lost the seat in 2016 to NPP with just little about two thousand votes. She further explained that the numerous calls she has been receiving from opinion leaders, party executives and supporters across the breadth and length of the constituency, when elected she will be in a very good position to win back the seat for NDC.

Ms Margaret Naana Ackom whose late father is the Nkyidomhene of Gomoa Potsin is also calling for support and contributions towards her noble campaign towards a successful victory to redeem the seat for the NDC and President John Dramani Mahama to become president again.

She, therefore, called for a level playing field, decorous campaign devoid of insults, name-calling, intimidations and acrimony.