Dealing With Jobless Youth: TVET Remains Key Solution In Tackling Unemployment

A Deputy Educational Minister and Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North, Mrs Gifty Twum Ampofo has unveiled an Educational Endowment Fund for the Asene Akroso Manso constituency in the Eastern region.

The Fund among other things was to empower the needy youth of the area to enhance sustainable progress and prosperity.

In an address before the launch, Mrs. Twum Ampofo noted that Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) remains one key solution in helping the world and Ghana for that matter to deal with the unemployment challenges.

According to her, training that gives direct skills to young people to be able to step out into the world of work or as entrepreneurs who run startups is where the trend of youth employment is shifting towards now.

“Either as an automobile mechanics, building contractors, home decorators or fashion designers, TVET trainees always stand a better opportunity of being an employer instead of an employee over their colleagues who are unable to further their education to the tertiary level”, she stressed.

She said government under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo is poised to expand technical and vocational opportunities at both secondary and tertiary levels. This she said would strengthen the linkages between education and industry, as well as empower young people to deploy their skills, to employ themselves and others.

Mrs Twum Ampofo bemoaned that, the greatest difficulty we have as a country has been the low perception of technical and vocational skills perception in our society, as the effect has been catastrophic, and is staring us in the face and all around us.

She announced that government in August this year would start a state of the arts technical and vocational training centers across the country where Ghanaians could access technical and vocational education to improve upon their life.

“Government will from August build a state of the art centres across the regions to assist hairdressers, barbers, mechanics, electricians and the other artisans to go and acquire training with time to time to enhance their jobs”, she stated.

She further added that the centre would be world-class and attractive to assure young people that they are not being sent to second-best options institutions.

Tracing the history of establishing the Endowment funds, the Member of Parliament for the area, Mr. George Kwame Aboagye recounted the increasing request by brilliant, but needy students, as well as its desire to promote education after he won his primaries in 2015 to become a Member of Parliament, informed him to establish the education endowment fund in consultation with others to cater for the pressing educational needs in the District.

Mr. Kwame Aboagye emphasized that all Ghanaian children deserved the best of education regardless of their geographical locations, hence the need for this incentive package to better educational standard in the area.

He indicated that the government was committed to education, assuring the people that it would implement comprehensive education policies and also improve upon other laudable programmes to develop and strengthen the human resource base of the country.

He cautioned against discrimination in the disbursement of the fund on partisan considerations since that would defeat the purpose of its establishment.

On his part, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Asene Manso Akroso, Mr. Alex Nkoom commended the Assembly members for their cooperation for instituting the initiative, and prayed that the unity that existed would continue, to enable the Assembly to achieve the common goal of ensuring holistic development, through the equitable distribution of resources, devoid of partisan considerations.

He observed that, to be able to perform well academically depended on the willingness to study, the school factor, as well as the ability of parents to shoulder financial responsibilities, and on time.

He said the education endowment fund would be used to support activities that have direct and indirect influences on education, such as staff motivation, provision of computers, and organization of in-service training for teachers.

Mr. Nkoom called on citizens of Asene Manso Akroso District both at home and abroad, as well as development partners, including non-governmental organizations and individuals, to contact the fund website or the District Assembly for further information on their contribution to the fund.