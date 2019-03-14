Okyeman Youth For Development Congratulates Artisanal Palm Oil Millers And Outgrowers

On behalf of the Okyeman Youth for Development, it was a great pleasure for our leaders to attend the sod-cutting ceremony of the “One Million Outgrower Seedlings Project” by the Artisanal Palm Oil Millers and Outgrowers Association of Ghana at Akyem Asuom.

The essence of the sod cutting was to commence the distribution and growing of one million palm nut seedlings in the designated town with the theme “Promoting a sustainable oil palm industry; key for national socioeconomic development”.

OY4D feel privileged and thrilled that the chief executive officer of National Food Buffer Stock Company of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, Mr. Abdul-Wahab Hanan Aludiba and the Chief of Asuom – Ofosuhene Apenteng II came to grace the occasion in spite of their busy schedule.

This served as an endorsement of the project by the Asuom township and most importantly the Ministry of Food and Agriculture in promoting sustainable palm oil production.

Now, please allow OY4D to take this opportunity to extend our heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Paul Amaning (project lead) for leading the successful sod-cutting ceremony of the Project. We pledge our continued support to the Artisanal Palm Oil Millers and Outgrowers Association in realising Ghana’s sustainable palm oil development in narrowing the production gap in this sector.

Given the versatile nature of the commodity, from washing powders, cosmetics, confectionaries and even as a first generation bio fuel; palm oil is widely becoming the world’s most used vegetable. We believe with the joint effort of the Artisanal Palm Oil Millers and Outgrowers Association, the youth, and the MoFA, the cooperation will be strengthened for a sustainable diversification of palm nut products.

Once again Congratulations to the Artisanal Palm Oil Millers and Outgrowers Association of Ghana. Okyeman is proud of you.

Signed:

Kingsley Ofosu-Ampong.

(Acting Secretary, OY4D)

Nana Yaw Osene-Akwah

(Convener, OY4D)