NDC Plots To Win Anyaa-Sowutuom Parliamentary Seat By Woman Power

Credible information indicates that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is plotting to make the 2020 Parliamentary election at Anyaa Sowutuom, an estrogen affair.

In a move to knock off the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP)'s a strong woman, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, from the Constituency, the NDC is now in a frame of mind to fight a woman with woman.

Consequently, the party's leadership has headhunted one Irene Mensah and is pruning her for the task. The woman is said to be strategically placed to negate every single advantage that the incumbent MP, who is also the current Foreign Affairs Minister, has used to easily beat men who over the years stood on the ticket of the NDC.

Among others, Anyaa-Sowutuom is said to have a weak spot for women. Executives who have spoken to the media explain that this feminine-centric outlook of the Constituency became evident when the NDC fielded a female.

When the party fielded Sedina Tamakloe Ationu in 2012, she lost by just a few votes. Thenceforth, the party has fielded men including 2016's David Abossey Braid, whose performances have seen the vote gap increase by yawning margins.

“It has become very clear to everybody that if the NDC is serious about Anyaa Sowutuom, a female is the best option,” a Greater Accra regional executive who spoke on condition of anonymity because the NDC has not yet given greenlight for campaigning said.

It said according to research findings, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey has also been leveraging a pro-Pentecost religiosity in the Constituency, to dominate the Parliamentary seat.

The woman was said to be originally a Deeper Life Church affiliate but quickly joined the Pentecost Church when she first decided to run for MP, after it was made clear to her that the Pentecost Church, which has a University in that community, is the dominant Christian denomination in that constituency.

The NDC's headhunt of Mrs. Irene Mensah, is said to be also informed by the fact that she is a Deaconess in the Pentecost Church.

The probabilities set the stage for an all-female affair for Anyaa Sowutuom in 2020, with the NDC leadership only having the task of whipping the rest of the party in line behind the party's choice on its hand.

Sources have said that such a task will be very easy to deal with because Mrs. Irene Mensah is a thoroughbred NDC woman, who has worked behind the scenes over the years, including founding the Pentecost University branch of the party's Tertiary Education and Institutions Network (TEIN).

“This, for instance, is a fact that many people do not know, and once they know, all resistance will breakdown,” our source said.