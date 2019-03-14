UEW V.C To Be Dragged To Amidu, AG Over Embezzlement

The concerned alumni says documents are ready to be delivered to the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu (left) and Auditor-General, Daniel Domelevo (right) to investigate GHS 5.7 million thought to have been misappropriated.

Concerned alumni of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), have hinted of petitioning the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu and the Auditor-General, Daniel Domelevo to investigate alleged misappropriation of funds in the school.

The Vice-Chancellor (V.C) of the institution, Reverend Father Professor Anthony Afful-Broni, has been accused of taking arbitrary decisions that have disrupted the running of the institution including embezzlement of funds.

Spokesperson of the concerned alumni, Victor Osei-Tutu Agyapong speaking Wednesday on Adom FM’s current affairs show, ‘Burning Issues’ said: “documents are ready to be delivered to the Special Prosecutor and Auditor-General to investigate the GHc 5.7 million that has been misappropriated.”

Meanwhile, some aggrieved students at the University’s Winneba campus organised a massive demonstration on Wednesday night, blocking roads and burning car tyres as reported by Adom News’ Central Regional correspondent, Seth Kofi Adjei, on the same show.

Some of the students who spoke with Kofi Adjei on campus said they will be checking respective lecture halls to ensure no student attends class as a protest to their call for the resignation of the V-C.

Less than a year after his induction, Prof Afful-Broni has been accused of ill-treatment, prejudice and other actions including the dismissal of 30 people from the school, which according to the students, have affected teaching and learning.

The students indicated some lecturers have been asked to teach subjects that are not their specialisation which does not auger well for the school.

Also among the numerous accusations leveled on the V-C, is the increment of the grading system, moving the First Class Grade Point Average (GPA) from 3.5 to 3.6.

Prof Afful-Broni recently dismissed three senior lecturers , the UEW UTAG Chapter President, Dr Frimpong Kaakyire Duku, Professor Ephraim Avea Nsoh and Prof Sarpong, resulting in a call for his resignation by the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG).

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, the National President of UTAG, Dr Eric Opoku Mensah, said “the victimisation and polarisation on UEW campus” is at variance with President Nana Akufo-Addo’s call on the V-C during his installation last year, to “reconcile all factions regarding the impasse which existed before his investiture.”

“As of now, over 30 people have been sacked, suspended or demoted arbitrarily,” Dr Opoku Mensah said.

“Having failed his assigned task, it is the considered position that Prof Afful-Broni should resign honourably to save UEW from further chaos. UTAG is demanding an unconditional reinstatement of all staff who have been dismissed, demoted or suspended.”