Tarkwa-Nsuaem Assembly Supports 1D, 1F With 1 Million Cocoa seedlings

The Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Assembly (TNMA) has planted over one million cocoa seedlings in three communities within the municipality.

The communities include Mile 8, Esuoso and Bonsa.

The Assembly has also planted over one thousand oil palm seedlings at Simpa and another 50,000 Coconut seedlings at Bonsa all in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Assembly.

This was disclosed by the Municipal Chief Executive for the area, Mr. Gilbert Kennedy Asmah when Today visited the site last Weekend.

According to him, the programme is part of the government flagship programme, Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD) which is aimed at feeding the 1D1F.

Tree crops under the programme include Cotton, Oil Palm, Cocoa, Cashew, Mango, Coffee, Rubber and Citrus. Mr Asmah, however, added that the Assembly has added cocoa as the 9th crop.

Mr. Gilbert Asmah noted that the PERD programme seeks to create a sustainable raw material base to support the decentralized industrialization drive through the One District One Factory (1D1F) initiative.

The MCE explained that FERD is a 5-year development programme that is estimated to support farmers in 170 districts with certified free planting materials to cover over 1m hectares of farmlands and engage 10,000 young graduates as crop specialised extension officers.