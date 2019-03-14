Outstanding Contributions By JOY Industries Recognized Again

Joy Industries Limited, one of Ghana’s finest herbal alcoholic production companies has yet again received an Award for demonstrating brilliance in its field.

For their brilliance, the Koforidua-based company emerged as the Pan Africa Top Brands Eminence Award winners, as well as its CEO, Dr Manfred Takyi won the Pan African Executive Summit 2018, Best CEO in herbal preparations.

And responding to what accounted for the prestigious Award, he said “Most definitely, hard work from our workers, and our quest to ensure that our products maintain its natural properties accounted for this award.

“We deserve this award due to our track record of; the only herbal alcoholic production company in Ghana which uses pure herbs. This manifests in all our alcoholic beverages-when you shake, it foams, it is a mark of a product with natural properties.

“It tells you that we use real herbs. Our trade name is Joy, and so we ensure that our customers experience it when they use our products. This is one of the many awards, every award encourages us, and this will certainly urge us on to go the extra mile. As our states-Good health brings joy.”

The multiple award-winning CEO added, “We will always strive for excellence and we want to be among the top multinational companies in the world.”

The Awards Gala event (Pan-African Executives Summit & Awards, 2018) was put together by Confederation of Governance Assessment Institute (COGAI) in partnership with the Bureau of Research on Governance, Commerce and Administration (BORGCA).

It is a Pan African Republic Honorary Awards which has been in existence from 1992-2018.

The event was held at the Accra International Conference Centre(AICC).