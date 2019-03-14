NDC Shoot Down Piloting Of ROPAA In 2020 Election

Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa averred that there were a lot of mistrust within the political elements and cited the brouhaha surrounding the political vigilantism and asked a rhetoric question; “If the NDC was in power, would the NPP allow it to implement the ROPAA?”

“In my honest view, I think Ghana is not ready for ROPAA implementation in 2020 election, but I support the principle, and I’m in solidarity with Ghanaians in the Diaspora and everywhere …”.

“I want a peaceful election determined by Ghanaians in Ghana and the limited ones who have been voting from the Diaspora - student on scholarship, those working in the United Nations institutions and workers in Ghana’s Embassies.”

He asked the election management body, the EC, to exercise caution and not rush in operationalising the ROPAA because election has the potential of plunging the country into anarchy and maring the peace and harmony.

Mr Ablakwa said stakeholders must dispassionately discuss the matter without looking through the lenses of the NDC and the NPP.

He said the country should not ignore the real challenges in the ROPAA implementation and consolidation of all the laws on elections, especially those that bothered on the Diaspora Voting.

He underlined the need for the nation to set its priorities right and adopt a scientific approach towards the operationalisation of ROPAA.

This could be enhanced by looking at the cost evaluation and how much would be required to fully implement the law.

The stakeholders meeting was organised by the Centre for Democracy (CSD-Ghana), in collaboration with the Friedrich Ebert Stiftung, to stimulate discussion towards the operationalisation of the ROPAA.

—GNA