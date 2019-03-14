SSNIT OBS Contract Trial: Court To Hear Applications On March 22

The five accused persons have been jointly charged with 29 counts of conspiracy, wilfully causing financial loss to the state and abuse of the Public Procurement Act.

They are alleged to have caused a loss over 72 million dollars in the OBS Contract which sought to provide state-of-the art pension administration systems.

Afaglo is additionally facing a charge of defrauding by false pretences and possession of forged documents.

The infractions with the law emerged following investigations into awarding of a controversial 72 million dollars OBS Contract for the development of a software to help SSNIT in dealing with pensioners.

The alleged amount involved in the contract was initially 34 million dollars but it was later inflated to the detriment of the state.

—GNA