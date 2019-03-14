Akufo-Addo Nominates Chief Executives For New Assemblies

PresidentAkufo-Addo, has nominated chief executives for the six new Municipal and District Assemblies, inaugurated on Tuesday, February 19.

This in line with Article 241 (1) of the 1992 Constitution and Section 20 (1) of the Local Government Act, Act 936.

A statement signed by the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama, on Wednesday, named them as: Mr Asare Danso for the Birim South District in the Eastern Region; Mr Alhassan Abdallah Iddi - North East Gonja District of the Savanna Region; and Mr Godwin Edudzi Effah - Keta Municipal of the Volta Region.

The rest are: Alhaji Mohammed Quaye for the Ayawaso Central Municipal; Nii Adjei Tawiah - Korley - Klottey Municipal; and Madam Mariama Amui – Ablekuma Central Municipal; all in the Greater Accra Region.

The statement urged the respective Regional Ministers to liaise with their various Regional Electoral Commission to initiate the confirmation process for the nominees.

The nominees are required to win at least two-thirds of the valid votes cast by the assembly members.

—GNA