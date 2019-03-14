Philanthropist Celebrates 75th Birthday With Donation To Orphanages In Kumasi

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Asafo-Agyei Hospital in Kumasi, Archbishop Prof. Dr Asafo-Agyei Anane Frempong , has celebrated his 75th birthday with donations to various orphanages in Kumasi.

The donations, according to the Archbishop, are in line with the ‘Archbishop Asafo-Agyei Foundation’ set up to assist in providing quality healthcare, education and missionary activities for people.

The anniversary marked 75 years of God’s unflinching blessing on the work of Prof Frempong.

Items donated included: flat screen television sets, water heaters, gas cooker, disinfectants, first aid medication, toiletries, bags of rice, cooking oil, provisions, clothes among others.

Archbishop Prof. Dr Asafo-Agyei Anane Frempong accompanied by his wife Bishop Mrs Diana Asafo-Agyei Anane Frempong and his team of Pastors and Asafo-Agyei Hospital Administrators made the first stop at the Cherubs Children’s home in Santasi in Kumasi.

The team was met by Mr Bernard Osei Bonsu who paid tribute to Archbishop Prof. D Anane Frempong for having paid his dues on earth as a true philanthropist and thanked him for his generosity.

The next stop was at the Kumasi Children’s home where the team were met on arrival by Mrs Mabel Boamah, a Supervisor at the home who recalled the numerous donations received from the Archbishop over the years and seized the occasion to urge individuals God has blessed to emulate the Archbishop example to let their blessing shine on others by donating to the needy.

She admitted the orphans just like any kid are vulnerable as such the first aid medication and the various items have come at the right time to promote their wellbeing. Mrs Boamah thanked the Archbishop and his team and also called on all to support the ‘Archbishop Asafo-Agyei foundation’ to be a blessing to the country.

Speaking in an interview with the Press, Archbishop Prof. Dr Asafo-Agyei Anane Frempong revealed he entered the medical field with a motivation to be of help to the vulnerable. “This even informed my decision to go further to research in the treatment of Haemorrhoids (Piles/ Kooko ) which is a common health condition in our society and as the first Ghanaian Doctor to non-surgically treat the disease I will not renege on my promise to do further research to eradicate this disease in the country and beyond”

He further revealed road to his success as a commitment to invest in education and God’s work underscoring that without Christ nothing is possible in this world. “All these activities informed my decision to set up the ‘Archbishop Asafo-Agyei foundation’ to assist in providing quality healthcare, education and Missionary activities for Ghana and the International Community”.

“Under the foundation, every year we do free health screening for people and we hope to do more with collaborations and partnerships from Individuals and Corporate bodies.

A thanksgiving service was held on Sunday at the Great Eternal Harvest International Ministry ( GETHIM ) church auditorium to climax the Anniversary.

It was a memorable day which saw praises/worship and song ministration from the Eternal Praise Choir and other members of the church. Present were Bishop/Pastors and a host of dignitaries who joined Archbishop Prof. Dr Asafo-Agyei Anane Frempong to cut the Anniversary cake

—Myjoyonline