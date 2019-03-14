Aid is leaving Africa Malnourished

The West will say they want us to develop. They will argue they don't just talk the talk, they walk the walk. However all the aid for development they give Ghana, takes Ghana back to pre independence.

If an African is not taught in the West or excelling in the West they are not special to the rest of the world. African education around the globe is rendered useless, and many Africans pay for well regarded globally recognised degrees ( degrees from the Western universities). When will our universities have the same profile. None of their students are dying to study in our institutions though their countries will happily pump money into ours.

From Chimamanda Ngozi Adiche, to Isha Sesay ( former Sierra Leonen CNN anchor ) to Zain Asher ( Nigerian CNN anchor ) to Bola Ray, who had to be the first Ghanaian to host top of the pops on BBC before he was world acclaimed. To DJ Switch had to be International before Ghanaians could claim her as their superstar. Nigeria's Genevieve Nnaji's Lion Heart was praised because Netflix had brought their first African film.

If citizens of the west come to Ghana for study, it's mostly not for academic rigour but a 'cultural experience'. It's only when Ghanaians are recognised by the West according to Western standards, that they become influencers or people of importance.

I've heard the phrase Africa rising. Yes African is rising to copy the West. Africa's rising stars are usually educated by the West, or followed the Western system of education in their African countries. Most of Ghanaian and African schools as well as universities, continue to preach the words of the colonisers in their curriculum. Those educated in the West are well acquainted with Western glory, and Africa's need for aid in their curriculum.

Another example of the faux Africa rising idea is African fashion. It's been noted African fashion is gaining heights, but that's only because it's encompassing western style. African fashion is only in vogue because the West has put their stamp of approval on it. African technology is inspired by the West and western pioneers. African films as well. African NGO's collect money from the West and so do African parliaments, for business to run.

Therefore Ghana, an African country, is still a slave to its colonial master. Ghana sells its primary, secondary and tertiary resources to the West at no profit. Even though they say they embark on fair trade. The fair trade businesses operating in the West still give our locals menial pay, compared to what they would pay farmers and people of trade, in affluent parts of the West.

The West also take our great talent and ground breaking leaders for their human resource. Chimamanda Ngozi Adiche is not adding her money to the Nigerian economy, her Western publishers and Western media are the ones benefiting from her. She has lectured in America, not Nigeria. Ama Ata Aidoo is a visiting lecturer at Brown university for example. Lupita N'yongo is flying high in the West after her Yale education, they never forget to mention, but what is she bringing to Kenya.

The successful people who stay in Ghana on the other hand, are usually too busy enjoying the fruits of corruption to be of any use to the economy. They want to present an affluent lifestyle to be equal to their Western counterparts- who are probably not even living the lavish lifestyle they are. Even so, if you come to Ghana with a western education, Ghanaian society has more value for you.

Africa is not rising as far as I'm concerned, international development is not really happening, except if international development means Africa bowing down to the West and soaking up their ideals, demands and imitating Western culture, that doesn't fit the geography, landscape, history and nature of the African people, then yes Africa is rising. Africa is rising and defying the African independence revolutions, and criticising the West in a way that makes the West comfortable.

It should be noted many from Africa and abroad study international development because it has an excellent financial reward. Not because they want to develop Africa. The truth is as long as Africa is malnourished and relies on the West for its food to grow. No development will materialise. Regardless of what our talented human resource, and highly desired natural resources are adding to the world. Africa still remains poor and, the West is still well fed from Africa.