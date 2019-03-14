NSMQ Qualifiers: Pope John's Slayers, Jachie Pramso Survives

For the third consecutive time, Jachie Pramso Senior High has qualified for the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ). They crashed opposition from Our Lady of Grace Senior High and Agona Senior High and Technical School.

Uthmaniya SHS who also contested was no competition for the winners, salvaging a paltry five points in four rounds.

Jachie Pramso shot to prominence in the competition in 2017 after defeating Easter region giants, Pope John’s Senior High who have won the competition before.

That performance at the 1/8 stage earned them a seeded spot for the 2018 competition; unfortunately, they could not go far in the nationals.

They were one of the schools that fell to the sword of the eventual winners, St. Peters Senior High.

Now they have another chance to show their mettle after qualifying with 30 points, Wednesday.

Our Lady of Grace SHS followed with 24 points and Agona SHTS placed third with 20.

—Myjoyonline