FEATURED: "there Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don't Change" -Duncan-Wil...
1 hour ago | General News

NSMQ 2019:Tepa, Obuasi SHTS Sails Through

By Modern Ghana
Obuasi SHTS students cheered after quualifying
Tepa Senior High school has qualified for the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) after pulling a stunning performance Wednesday.

Not many schools have reached the 50 point mark in the qualifiers and Tepa has added their name to that list.

Their spirited performance has put them at par with the likes of Cape Coast giants St. Augustine’s College.

They finished their contest with 54 points, the same tally the Cape Coast-based school finished with.

Adventist SHS, Bantama may have qualified had they been paired with some other school but their 28 points were nothing close to making Tepa sweat for victory. Like other losers, they would have to watch from the sidelines.

St. Joseph's Senior High based in Bekwai and Sekyedumase SHTS also crushed out with eight and 12 points respectively.

In another contest, Obuasi Senior High and Technical School conquered their challengers with 31 points three higher than Agona SDA Senior High.

Serwaa Nyarko Girls' SHS lagged behind in the contest with 19 points at the end.

—Myjoyonline

General News
