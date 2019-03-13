St. Thomas Eye Hospital Holds Free Eye Screening To Mark World Glaucoma Day

St. Thomas Eye Hospital has marked World glaucoma Day with a free eye screening as part of its corporate social responsibility.

The hospital, which operates branches at Osu on the main Oxford street and Mataheko, recently organized health screening attracting over 100 people at Mataheko branch.

In an interview with the medical administrator, Dr. Sandra Mills said the hospital is well known for its social responsibilities and screening people each year.

She added that most people are now aware of glaucoma and the need to have their eyes Screened regularly.

"I wouldn't say glaucoma is on the rise. It just that people are now aware of it. And so they are having their eyes screen more often thus why we are able to detect more glaucoma cases in the clinic than we were having previously", she said.

She entreats the public to pass by the hospital with their National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) card this week to get their eyes tested.

She also advised the general public to visit any hospital nearby at least once a year to get their eyes tested.

About Glaucoma

Glaucoma is a disease that damages your eye’s optic nerve. It usually happens when fluid builds up in the front part of your eye. That extra fluid increases the pressure in your eye, damaging the optic nerve.

Glaucoma tends to be inherited and may not show up until later in life. The increased pressure, called intraocular pressure, can damage the optic nerve, which transmits images to your brain. If the damage continues, glaucoma can lead to permanent vision loss.

It is also the leading cause of blindness for people over 60 years old. But blindness from glaucoma can often be prevented with early treatment.