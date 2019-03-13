Don't Blame PDS For Dumsor In Accra—PRO

According to the Public Relations Officer of Power Distribution Services Ghana (PDS), William Boateng, Lapaz, Abeka, Sowutum, Kasoa, Tema, Kwashieman, Odorkor and Awoshie experienced intermittent power supply because “there was a problem from our upstream suppliers.”

Speaking on the Joy FM Super Morning Show [SMS] Wednesday, Boateng said PDS “lost power from our main power supply point located at Malam, this is the entire western part of Accra. “

He added that “we have the bulk supply point at Graphic road that also went off. We also experienced some frequency challenges so some areas had to be taken off,” he told Daniel Dadzie host of the Joy FM SMS.

He however, could not account for the reason why the bulk supply points lost power. According to him PDS is at the base of the value chain and therefore cannot account for why the bulk supplier did not supply power to the bulk point. “We lost that from their end,” he said.

He has however assured the public that the situation has been stabilized. According to Boateng those who might still be experiencing darkness may be as a result of local faults and not the bulk supply points.

In a related development, Parliament was forced to suspend sitting Wednesday morning after power fluctuations disrupted proceedings. Read more here

---Myjoyonline