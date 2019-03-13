'NPP Militia Group' Drags Mannaseh, Multimedia To Court

The Multimedia Group, operators of Joyfm, Joynews and other media houses as well as its reporter, Mannaseh Azure, have been sued by De-Eye group for defamation over its 'vigilante documentary'.

The journalist in his ''militia' group exposé' alleged that the group was training vigilantes at the heart of the nation, the Osu Castle.

The documentary which has generated talks across the country allegedly exposed how the group was affiliated with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and President Nana Akufo-Addo at the time efforts are being made to stem vigilantism in the country.

Government has since the airing of the 20 minutes documentary distanced itself from the group.

The Minister of State at the Presidency in-charge of National Security, Bryan Acheampong, has noted that the De-Eye Group poses no threat to national security.

Following the airing of the documentary on Thursday, March 7, 2019, a section of Ghanaians including security analysts came out to say that Ghana faces an existential threat.

But Mr. Acheampong in a post on Facebook explained that “we did all the works and assured ourselves that De Eye group was not a Vigilante Group (truest form and interpretation), Militia, or criminal organization.”

It said “indeed we are privy to every facet of their operations which primarily involves: soliciting young unemployed persons; Writing to companies and agencies for job openings; seeking to Place thier young unemployed clients into employment opportunities; charging them a fee for their services

The Ghana Museums and Monument Board has also stated categorically that Osu Christiansborg Castle is a museum and not a security installation as Joy News is fighting to make Ghanaians to think.

In the aftermath of the airing of the documentary, De-Eye group has initiated a legal action against Multimedia Group and Mannaseh Azure.

In a suit filed at an Accra High Court and sighted by DGN Online, the company is seeking a declaration that Multimedia's publication that it is operating a militia group in the heart of the nation with complicity to the NPP is defamatory and slanderous.

The De-Eye Group is thus seeking an order directed at the defendants, their assigns, agents and privies from continuing to air the said defamatory documentary.

It is also seeking an order directed at the defendants to retract the documentary and render an unqualified apology in the same prominence given to the documentary.

Again, the plaintiff is seeking general damages and compensatory damages of GHc10 million against the defendants for loss of reputation.