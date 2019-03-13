GJA, Foreign Partners To Promote Media Freedom In Ghana

The Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) in collaboration with London based Open Society Foundations (OSF) and Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA), are also exploring opportunities for the capacity-building of Ghanaian journalists to enhance the effective discharge of their watchdog mandate.

These initiatives were the outcome of a meeting held between the National Executive of the GJA and officials of the two foreign partners at the Ghana International Press Centre (GIPC) in Accra Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

The foreign delegation were the Programme Officer (Independent Journalism) of OSF, Edward Pittman, and the Senegal Country Officer of OSIWA, Ms Hawa Ba.

The GJA National Executive members present at the meeting were the President, Affail Monney; Vice President, Mrs Linda Asante-Agyei; General Secretary, Kofi Yeboah, and National Organising Secretary, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour.

Also in attendance were the Tema Chapter Chairman of the GJA, Dominic Hlordzi and the GJA Project Consultant, Kojo Mpraim.

Mr Monney highlighted the critical role the media continue to play in the deepening of the country’s democracy and promoting national development.

He said over the years, particularly under the Fourth Republic, Ghana had enjoyed enormous media freedom, culminating in the country being ranked first in Africa in the 2018 World Press Freedom Index by Reporters Without Borders.

He, however, noted that some recent developments, especially attacks against journalists, threaten to undermine press freedom in the country.

Mr Monney, therefore, welcomed the move by the GJA and its foreign partners to work towards promoting media freedom in the country.