Prof. Anthony Aful Broni In A Scheme To Divert Attention

Prof.Anthony Aful Broni, in an attempt to water down the pressure on him to resign for being fingered in a massive Ghc 5.7M and criminally orchestrating the unlawful dismissal of senior lecturers of UEW, is preparing to schedule a meeting with James Kofi Annan at exactly 8 o'clock to get supporters of James Kofi Annan to demonstrate against the Hon. Member of Parliament for Effutu constituency.

The purpose of the meeting is to finance the supporters of James Kofi Annan to hit the streets against the Hon. Member for openly expressing his revulsion and dislike in respect of what is currently going on in UEW under the auspices of Prof.Anthony Aful Broni.

The Catholic priest who is under fire to resign for arbitrarily dismissing lecturers unlawfully and others are trying everything humanly possible to court public sympathy for himself. As we speak, a petition has been filed at the office of the Auditor General to activate his powers under the laws of Ghana to conduct a forensic audit into the fictitious items of expenditure authorized by the Vice Chancellor and the University Finance Officer.

Only in six weeks, the Catholic priest who is being taken care of by the Catholic church is on record to have spent Ghc 5.7M on honorarium and allowances that cannot be justified. The massive looting in UEW is enough grounds to get Anthony Aful Broni removed from office as it has been posited by the National UTAG priest.

The Honorable member of parliament for Effutu constituency has been consistent from the onset and the very fact that, he represented a client in court to get the former VC ousted from office for acting against the laws of Ghana doesn't in any way mean that, he should keep quiet when same is committed by the current VC.

Out of disgrace, Anthony Aful Broni is warming up with another strategy to divert attention on the matter by using some of the loot to finance some clueless supporters of James Kofi Annan to protest against the MP.

#Criminally minded and vindictive Aful Broni must resign and save his lost image#

Dawda Eric(Equity)

Citizen Vigilance for Justice

UEW Alumnus

13th March,2019

[email protected]