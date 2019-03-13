Minister Kaiser Obodai Launches New Book; Positioning Yourself For Global Impact

Minister Kaiser Obodai has finally joined the authorship league after outdooring his first book, "Positioning Yourself For Global Impact" at a colorful book launch ceremony at the Tomreik hotel, inside East Legon in Accra last Sunday.

The author realized that it was actually useful for anyone, young or old, to know the importance of living an impactful life on earth.

Today, in this newly released book, he gives us some reasons on how to biblically ‘peg’ our ‘tents’ for global impact, and build a lasting legacy.

Blurb on Book

From the very beginning of creation, when God made man in His own image, God made it clear in Genesis 1:28-30 that, it is His desire for us to be fruitful, replenish the earth and have dominion here; which includes having dominion over all that He has created.

The above scripture is one of the key instances that clearly indicates that God wants us to be a global influence. As we turn the pages of the Bible, there are various encoded mysteries, principles and relevant instructions that serve as key guidelines for us to be impactful beyond this generation. As we make an impactful imprint on earth, we are to express God during our stay here and represent God through our God-given purpose.

In this book, you will discover that topics like Dig Deeper, Peg It Well, Power of Positioning and Wisdom for Positioning highlight how to biblically ‘peg’ your ‘tents’ for global impact and build a lasting legacy. This book will not only enlighten you to strategically position yourself for global influence, but will also give you relevant perspective on life.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Kaiser Obodai Torgbor has more than a decade of ministerial experience. He serves as an armor bearer of Author Raphaelle Antwi, the founder and visionary of RAIN (Relevant Achievers Impacting Nations) Foundations. RAIN Foundations is a parachurch, that seeks to lead people to discover and pursue their divine purpose and prepare towards eternity.

Over the years, Kaiser has played diverse leadership roles within the ministry, ranging from evangelism to sales and logistics. He heads Firebrands Network - a prayer network subsidiary of RAIN Foundations and RAIN Missions. He is also the Campus Director of RAIN Campus Ministry, which covers major Ghanaian tertiary institutions like KNUST (Kwame Nkrumah University of Science of Technology), University of Ghana, and University of Cape Coast. Kaiser is passionate about purpose, service, and leadership, and has spoken in various programs within Ghana and South Africa. He is an alumnus of West African Senior High School, Accra, Ghana and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing, from University of Professional Studies (UPSA), also in Ghana. He is happily married to his best friend, Enid.

You can contact +233546231995/+233246608942 for copies of the book or write to [email protected] .