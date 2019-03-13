NPP Parliamentary Aspirant Supports Funeral Of Tolon-Naa

NPP Parliamentary Aspirant for the Tolon Constituency, Alhaji Habib Iddrisu of the Ghana Freezones Authority, has made a very significant donation towards the funeral of the late Tolon-Naa Sulemana which comes off next week in Tolon.

The donation which was presented on his behalf by his father, Alhaji Iddrisu Mahamadu and the Tolon Constituency include, 4 bulls, 20 bags of rice, 20 cartons of voltic drinking water, 40 gallons of frytol cooking oil and a cash amount of Ghc5000.00.

Receiving the donation, the Regent of Tolon, Major (Rtd) Abubakari Sulemana, commended Hon. Habib Iddrisu for the donation and indicated that it will help the funeral process.

It will be recalled that Alhaji Habib Iddrisu has in recent times made several donations to the Tolon Constituency including a loan facility to women of the area as well as some plastic chairs, Motor King and cash donation to support the NPP in the area.

Speaking to the Voiceless Media in an interview, Alhaji Habib Iddrisu explained that all that he was doing for the Tolon constituency was his widow's mite aimed at empowering the people and his home town. He indicated that this latest donation was made in reverence to the late Tolon-Naa who was a man of peace and cherished development and hard work.

Source: THE VOICELESS MEDIA