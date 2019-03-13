Akwasi Odike Rubbishes Dismissal Reports

The founder and flag bearer of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Mr. Akwasi Addai Odike has rubbished claims and reports that he has been dismissed from the Party.

Mr. Akwasi Addai Odike was reported to have been dismissed on Tuesday, 12 March 2019 by the 15-member National Executive Committee (NEC) of his party on the grounds of working against the constitution of the party.

In a dismissal letter signed by the UPP’s 1st National Vice Chairman, Alhaji Bashiru Zakari and the Acting General Secretary, Gabriel Asamoah-Boakye, Akwasi Addai Odike, was being dismissed from the party in accordance with Article 28, 29 and Article 16 (subsection 3) of the party constitution.”

Reacting to the dismissal reports earlier today on Class FM however, Mr. Akwasi Addai Odike stressed that nobody can out him from the UPP because he is the founder and will remain the leader of the party until thy kingdom come.

“Nobody can dismiss me from the party because I’m the founder and the leader of the party UPP until thy kingdom come, so, nobody can change it. It is in the EC’s books, anybody can come out and say something but we are in a constitutional era and I cannot follow pigs into gutters because we have a lot to do and when the time is right for us to organize ourselves, we’ll see who is the real owner of the party. So, I’ll not waste my time on these things”, he said.

He further shared that he is not in any way worried about the news going round but is rather waiting patiently for the right time to come when they will organize themselves ahead of the next general elections. He believes it will be the right time for Ghanaians to know who is and is not the founder of the party.